iPhone 16-look on budget: Vivo all set to launch new smartphone this month Vivo has announced the launch date for the Vivo V60 5G. This Vivo phone will feature a powerful 6,500mAh battery and a 50MP selfie camera.

New Delhi:

The Vivo V60 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has officially confirmed the release date of this mid-range smartphone. A teaser video revealing the phone's colour variants, has already been released. Furthermore, some of its key features have also been confirmed on e-commerce platforms. This new model will serve as an upgraded version of the Vivo V50, which was launched earlier this year. Notably, the camera design on the rear panel of the Vivo V60 bears a strong resemblance to that of the iPhone 16.

Vivo V60 India launch date

Vivo has confirmed, via its X (formerly Twitter) handle, that the V60 will launch in India on August 12. It will be available in three attractive colour options: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. The phone will feature a quad-curved display on the front. Vivo has also confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

This Vivo phone is expected to come with a robust 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. On the rear, the phone will feature triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It will also get a telephoto sensor with 10x zoom capabilities. An LED flash will also accompany the triple camera system. Additionally, an 8MP secondary camera will be present. The device will also get a 50MP camera that will handle selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V60 will run on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15. It will also integrate Google Gemini-based AI features, offering support for functionalities like AI Caption and AI Smart Call Assistant. This Vivo phone will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will feature a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 2, 2025: Get free Diamonds, Emotes and much more