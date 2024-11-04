Samsung to return to mixed reality device market after 10-year absence with launch of new devices

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Mixed reality headset

Samsung is planning to return to the extended reality (XR) or mixed reality (MR) market after a ten-year absence. According to Samsung's Q3 financial report, the company is expected to reveal a new XR device in 2025. This device will likely enhance connectivity within Samsung's ecosystem, showing the company's renewed focus on XR technology.

This move comes as Google has introduced a new category for XR apps in its Play Store, indicating a growing interest in XR technology among the public.

Samsung is working on this new XR device in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. Earlier this year, during the Galaxy S24 series announcement, Samsung shared details about this collaboration.

The XR device is rumoured to use the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. It was recently listed on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM and a 6-core processor, making it suitable for virtual reality applications. It is expected to run on Android 14 and may include advanced sensors for environmental awareness and health tracking, along with a micro-OLED display for bright, high-quality visuals. The device might also have features similar to the Persona mode found on Apple’s Vision Pro.

Facing competition from Apple and Meta, which offer the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest series, Samsung plans to launch its XR device at the Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2025. This launch will coincide with the Galaxy S25 series, allowing Samsung to showcase an integrated Galaxy ecosystem that positions the XR device as a natural extension for Galaxy users.

Additionally, due to current trends favouring lighter, smartphone-compatible augmented reality (AR) glasses, there are rumours that Samsung could introduce AR glasses instead of a traditional headset. This approach could make Samsung’s XR glasses an essential accessory for Galaxy smartphone users.

