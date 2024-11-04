Samsung to reportedly launch a budget-friendly flip smartphone next year: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung recently released a Special Edition version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch an affordable version of the smartphone. Unlike the Special Edition smartphone, which was priced higher than the standard model and was available in a few selected markets, the affordable variant of the smartphone will come with toned-downed internals to reduce cost. Here are all the details you need to know about the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch

According to a recent post on the South Korean blogging platform Naver, tipster @yeux1122 suggests that Samsung is working on a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Flip series, which is expected to launch in 2025. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, the tipster mentioned a "simultaneous release," indicating that it could debut alongside the next-generation foldables — the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — later in the year.

This development follows Samsung's announcement during their Q3 2024 Earnings Call, where they revealed their exploration of ways to reduce entry barriers, aiming to make foldable products more accessible to a broader audience. This statement hints at the possible introduction of more budget-friendly versions of both the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.

Additionally, the tipster indicated that Samsung might unveil two more devices next year: the Galaxy S25 Slim and another model in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series. The Galaxy S25 Slim is tentatively scheduled for release "before and after" April 2025, while the additional Fold model is also expected to debut simultaneously, potentially bringing the total number of new foldable smartphones to four next year.

