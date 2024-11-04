iPhones to receive new Apple Intelligence features sooner than expected with iOS 18.2 update

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Intelligence features on iPhones

After introducing many Apple Intelligence features with its iOS 18.1 update last week, Apple is all set to roll out the next suite of its artificial intelligence features with its iOS 18.2 update. The update is expected to arrive earlier than expected and will bring new features including ChatGPT integration in Siri and a new Image Playground app.

iOS 18.2 update release timeline

Apple has confirmed that the iOS 18.2 update, which will include additional Apple Intelligence features, is scheduled for release in December. Historically, similar updates have been launched in the second week of the month. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated in his Power On newsletter that the release may occur earlier than anticipated, potentially during the week of December 2.

The iOS 18.2 update is reported to expand Apple Intelligence capabilities to more English locales beyond American English. Additionally, Gurman noted that the “next major update to Apple Intelligence” is expected to accompany the iOS 18.4 update, projected for launch in April 2025, which will enhance Siri's functionality by allowing it to access user data and adjust its responses accordingly.

iOS 18.2 update features (expected)

The iOS 18.2 update is anticipated to introduce several notable features related to Apple Intelligence. A new Image Playground app is expected to utilise generative AI for creating images based on text prompts. The update will also include Genmoji, which generates emojis in a similar fashion.

Users are expected to have the ability to share these images and emojis in various applications such as Messages, Notes, and Keynote. Another feature, the Image Wand, is designed to convert rough sketches into images using descriptive prompts.

Furthermore, the update may integrate ChatGPT into Siri, enabling the voice assistant to offer more detailed responses to user inquiries. Users will be able to request ChatGPT via Siri directly for enhanced answers.

The integration will also include ChatGPT within the Writing Tools feature, which will require optional sign-in. iPhone users with a paid ChatGPT account can access advanced OpenAI models through this feature.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Series to feature significant display upgrades, borrowing an Android feature