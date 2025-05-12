Samsung to launch thinnest phone tomorrow: Check design ahead of debut here Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched globally, including in India, tomorrow, May 13. This phone will be the thinnest Android smartphone ever and is expected to feature strong capabilities, including a 200MP camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to make its global debut tomorrow, May 13. This highly anticipated device will claim the title of the slimmest Android smartphone to date. The company first teased this innovative phone during the Galaxy Unpacked event back in January. Within the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung has already released three models: the standard version, the Plus, and the premium Ultra. The S25 Edge will launch just ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 Slim, and notably, it will not feature a SIM card slot. However, the company has kept the detailed specifications under wraps for now.

The launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will take place at 5:30 AM Indian time. Samsung is promoting this phone with the tagline "Beyond Slim." Notably, it will incorporate the camera system from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, all packed into a more compact design.

This new model is expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the back, likely consisting of a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It may also feature a flat OLED display. In terms of specifications, it is anticipated to mirror those of the Galaxy S25, housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, it could support up to 512GB of internal storage complemented by 16GB of RAM. Expect a robust battery along with both wired and wireless fast-charging capabilities, delivering a powerful user experience.

