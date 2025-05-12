UPI down: Paytm, Gpay, other apps hit by widespread issues

There was a major problem today with UPI, the system used for making quick payments through apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. Many users found that they could not complete their transactions. Reports of the issue were widely shared, with about 500 people mentioning problems on a website that tracks service outages. Most users were having trouble sending money, while some faced issues with the apps themselves. If you're also experiencing these problems, you can go to the tracking website to report the issues you're having with UPI.
