Samsung shocks Xiaomi, OnePlus with Galaxy A56, A36 5G India pricing Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 5G have been launched in India. Both of these Samsung phones come with powerful features. Although they may look similar, there are many differences between them.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 in India. However, the Galaxy A26, which is available in the global market, has not yet made its way to India. Both the A56 and A36 are upgrades of last year’s Galaxy A55 and A35, featuring improved specifications and a new camera design.

Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 India price

The Samsung Galaxy A56 comes in three storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price for this model is set at Rs 41,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. Samsung is also rolling out some introductory offers for buyers.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is available in three variants as well: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. This model starts at Rs 32,999, with the higher storage options priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Buyers can also take advantage of special introductory deals when purchasing this phone.

Samsung Galaxy A56 specifications

The Galaxy A56 is a mid-range smartphone boasting a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, it offers configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on OneUI 7, built on Android 15, and supports dual 5G SIM cards.

On the back, the A56 features a versatile triple camera arrangement, highlighted by a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there's also a 12MP front camera. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Its IP67 rating ensures protection against water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy A36 specifcations

Like the A56, the Galaxy A36 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, offering similar storage options of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also operates on OneUI 7, based on Android 15, and supports dual 5G SIM cards.

The A36 sports a triple camera setup as well, consisting of a 50MP main OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. A 12MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. Like its counterpart, it also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and an IP67 rating, which protects it from water and dust damage.

