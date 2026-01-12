Samsung phone with 12GB RAM available at half price in Republic Day sale: Where to buy Amazon has begun teasing major deals for its upcoming Great Republic Day Sale, set to kick off on January 16. Among the early highlights is a massive discount on a high-performance Samsung smartphone featuring 12GB of RAM, which will be available at nearly half its launch price.

Deals for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, set to begin on January 16, have started to surface. Among the most notable highlights is a significant offer on a powerful Samsung smartphone featuring 12GB of RAM. This mid-range device, which launched last year, will be available at nearly half its original launch price. Amazon has also detailed various bank offers that will be live during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G discount

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is available in three storage configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB

8GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 256GB

While the MRP of the Galaxy A55 5G starts at Rs 42,999, it will be listed on Amazon at a promotional starting price of Rs 24,999. With an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount, the effective starting price drops to just Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G key features and specifications

Display: The phone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Vision Booster technology for better outdoor visibility and a secure in-display fingerprint sensor.

Performance: Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Battery and charging: It houses a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W USB Type-C fast charging.

Software: The device will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16, offering the latest software experience and a suite of integrated AI features.

Camera setup

The Galaxy A55 5G features a versatile triple-camera system on the rear:

50MP Main Camera

12MP Ultra-wide Lens

5MP Macro Camera

Selfies: For high-quality video calls and self-portraits, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

