Samsung hits pause on One UI 7: Bugs reported to impact functionality Samsung One UI 7 was gradually rolling out to several devices. However, the company has paused the rollout as many users reported bugs impacting the functionality of their devices.

Samsung has officially paused the rollout of One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, just a week after its initial launch. This update was distributed to the company's flagship models, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6, as well as select A-series devices. However, numerous users around the globe voiced their concerns about not receiving the update. In response, Samsung confirmed the suspension of the rollout but did not provide specific reasons for this decision. A spokesperson for the company stated to Android Authority, ““The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.”

Reports indicate that users who installed One UI 7 encountered issues such as difficulties unlocking their devices, with some also facing significant battery drain. Additionally, Sam Mobile highlighted a problem with the Secure Folder feature, noting that the Gallery app within it can inadvertently make its contents visible and accessible outside of the Secure Folder through auto-generated stories.

What’s new in One UI 7?

One UI is Samsung's latest user interface built on Android 15, introducing a range of exciting features. These include smoother animations, faster app launch times, and a Now Bar option on the lock screen for managing notifications, music, and other live alerts. The update also boasts a variety of AI-driven features, such as AI Select, Writing Assist, and Audio Eraser.

