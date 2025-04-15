Samsung delights users; Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 5G get up to Rs 5,000 price cut within a month of launch Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 5G are now available with discounts of up to Rs 5,000 from their original launch prices. They can be purchased on Amazon and Samsung's official website.

Samsung launched its Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 smartphones in March this year. These smartphones replaced the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones launched last year in the country. Within a month of their launch, the Korean smartphone manufacturer has implemented a price cut for its Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 models for the first time. The prices of both phones have been lowered by up to Rs 5,000 from their launch prices. These models feature specifications such as a triple camera setup and an AMOLED display, and are available for purchase on the e-commerce website Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. During the launch, the starting price for the Galaxy A56 was Rs 41,999, with the other variants priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. Following the price cut, the starting price of this model can be as low as Rs 36,999.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Launch Price Discount Offer price 8GB RAM + 128GB Rs 41,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 36,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 44,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 39,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs 47,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 42,999

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A36 offers three storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The initial price for the Galaxy A36 was Rs 32,999, and the other variants were priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. After the price cut , this model can be purchased starting at Rs 28,999.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launch Price Discount Offer price 8GB RAM + 128GB Rs 32,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 28,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 35,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs 38,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 specifications

Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD + SuperAMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A56 is powered by an Exynos 1580 processor, while the Galaxy A36 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. These devices support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, operating on OneUI 7 based on Android 15.

The rear of both models includes a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A56 features a 50MP main OIS camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A36 also includes a 50MP main OIS camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, both smartphones are equipped with a 12MP front camera.

Both the Galaxy A56 and A36 come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. They have an IP67 rating, indicating resistance to water and dust. Additionally, both models support an in-display fingerprint sensor.

