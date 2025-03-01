Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S10 FE+ leak: Bigger display, more RAM and upgrades expected Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are expected to bring major performance upgrades, according to recent leaks. Both tablets are rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smoother multitasking and enhanced performance for demanding tasks.

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation Fan Edition (FE) tablets which are expected to be named – the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. These upcoming devices are expected to serve as budget-friendly alternatives to the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. While Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch date, recent leaks have provided insights into the tablets' display sizes, RAM, and storage configurations.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is also tipped to feature a larger display than its predecessor, making it a compelling choice for users who prefer bigger screens for productivity and entertainment.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might get a bigger display

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has shared details about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series on Bluesky. According to the leak, the standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE will retain a 10.9-inch display, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. However, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is expected to receive a size upgrade, featuring a 13.1-inch display, compared to the 12.4-inch panel on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S10+ also sports a 12.4-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch screen. With this upgrade, Samsung seems to be positioning the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ as an appealing choice for users seeking a larger screen experience without opting for the more expensive Ultra model.

Improved RAM and storage configurations

The leak also suggests that both Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a significant improvement over the previous FE models. This means users can expect smoother multitasking and better performance for demanding applications.

Expected launch: Timeline and other key features

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is likely to launch before July 31, 2025. These tablets will arrive as successors to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, which debuted in October 2023.

Samsung is expected to release both Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, catering to users who prefer on-the-go connectivity. The Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE is reportedly in development under model number SM-X520, while the 5G variant carries the model number SM-X526B.

Additionally, the standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel main rear camera, a notable upgrade from the 8-megapixel sensor on the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This improvement could enhance photography and video conferencing experiences on the new tablets.

What to expect from Samsung’s Fan Edition tablets

With a larger display on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, more RAM expanded storage options, and camera upgrades, Samsung seems to be making meaningful improvements in the FE lineup. If the pricing remains competitive, these tablets could offer an excellent balance of features and affordability, making them attractive choices for students, professionals, and entertainment lovers.

Samsung is expected to reveal more details in the coming months, so stay tuned for further updates on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

