Samsung Galaxy S26 Series launch date announced: Galaxy Unpacked event set for February 25 Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series at its Unpacked event on February 25. Reservations are now open with trade-in offers, credits, and expected retail sales beginning in March 2026.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on February 25, with the Galaxy S26 series as the main highlight. In a announcement, the company confirmed that the Galaxy S26 lineup will be unveiled on February 25 in San Francisco, California. The event will begin at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), which is 11:30 PM IST, and will be streamed live on YouTube.

What Samsung said about the new Galaxy S Series

In its official announcement, Samsung stated:

"Get ready for a mobile experience that makes your everyday tasks easier. The new Galaxy S series is coming—designed to simplify everyday tasks, inspire trust, and seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI into your hands".

The company emphasised improvements focused on everyday usability and Galaxy AI integration.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series reservations now open

Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy S26 series.

Interested buyers who reserve a device will receive a Rs 2,699 voucher that can be used on accessories and other Samsung products through its online store. Additionally, all registrants will be entered into a contest to win Rs 50,000 giveaway.

Booking is priced at Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series expected specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is expected to feature updated specifications, including the latest Snapdragon chips (at least for models sold in the US), fast wireless charging, and a new Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra that can hide content from onlookers.

Further upgrades were reportedly planned, but pricing pressures led Samsung to adjust its strategy.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series go on sale?

The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to be priced similarly to their predecessors. Retail sales are anticipated to begin around March 2026.