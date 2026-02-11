From deepfakes to Crime-as-a-Service: How AI is powering new era of industrial-scale cybercrime AI has industrialised cybercrime, enabling organised gangs to carry out automated attacks, deepfake scams, and ransomware extortion, I4C CEO Rajesh Kumar said at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026.

New Delhi:

The advent of artificial intelligence has led to the industrialisation of cybercrime, with large-scale automated attacks now being carried out by organised criminal gangs, a top official of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) CEO Rajesh Kumar said cyber attacks recorded between 2024 and 2025 showed extensive adoption of artificial intelligence and automation.

The I4C, set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves as the nodal agency that provides a framework for law enforcement agencies to tackle cybercrime.

Organised gangs operating like corporations

Kumar said cybercrime is now being committed on an industrial scale, enabled by advanced technology and structured criminal networks. These organised gangs, operating largely from Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of India, function with bureaucratic structures and specialised divisions.

Dedicated HR and R&D wings within crime syndicates

He said these gangs maintain human resource teams that handle recruitment, promotions, and remuneration. They also operate research and development wings that identify vulnerabilities in technological systems and exploit weaknesses in both technology and human psychology.

Social engineering attacks amplified by AI

Kumar noted that many cyber attacks continue to rely on social engineering, but are now heavily supported by artificial intelligence. AI is used for auto-scripting, drafting, personalising, and executing fraudulent messages sent via SMS and WhatsApp, making them highly convincing.

Rising global cost of cybercrime

Globally, the estimated cost of cybercrime for 2025 stood at around USD 10.8 trillion, Kumar said, adding that the figure is expected to rise to approximately USD 12 trillion this year. According to several global think tanks, nearly 80 per cent of cyber attacks are now driven by AI.

Deepfakes and digital arrest scams on the rise

Kumar said artificial intelligence is also being used in digital arrest cases, where deepfake technology displays the face of a well-known police officer to convince victims that they are interacting with a real law enforcement official.

Triple extortion and Crime-as-a-Service models

He said a new modus operandi has emerged in the form of a triple extortion model, in which criminals deploy ransomware, encrypt data, and then threaten to leak sensitive information.

Another alarming trend is the rise of crime-as-a-service, where organised gangs offer criminal services to individuals who want to commit cyber offences but lack the technical knowledge. Kumar cited several cybercrime cases, including those that have conned senior government officers.

