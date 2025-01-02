Samsung Galaxy S25 series leak: Snapdragon 8 Elite chip confirmed ahead of January launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung, one of the leading consumer technology brands in India and worldwide is reportedly launching its Galaxy S25 series this month, making waves even before its official launch. Several leaks have already surfaced various aspects of the device and as per the recent leak, it is confirmed that the series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The earlier rumours claimed that the device will be powered by an Exynos 2500 processor for the Galaxy S25+.

Snapdragon 8 Elite power confirmed

The international model of the Galaxy S25, which is identified as SM-S931B, has recently appeared on Geekbench. As per the information available there, the smartphone will run on Android 15 OS and will further feature 12GB RAM giving enough strength to the device.

The device recorded scores of 2,986 for single-core and 9,355 for multi-core performance. While these numbers fall slightly short of other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices, the tested unit could be a prototype. The final version is expected to deliver enhanced performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Specifications

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to bring significant upgrades across the board:

Performance: It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, promising faster and more efficient multitasking. Display: Likely to feature a dynamic AMOLED panel with a higher refresh rate for smoother visuals. Camera: Rumours suggest advanced sensors and AI-powered features for improved photography. Battery: A larger battery with faster charging capabilities is anticipated to support all-day use. Design: Maintaining its signature sleek glass and metal design, with enhanced durability.

Galaxy S25 Slim: A possible late entry

Apart from the core models, Samsung has been reportedly working on introducing the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, unlike the rest of the lineup, the Slim variant might arrive later than expected (no tentative timeline, by the time of writing)- adding to the intrigue surrounding its features and specifications.

Stay tuned as Samsung prepares to redefine flagship smartphones with its cutting-edge Galaxy S25 lineup.

