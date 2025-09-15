Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched in India with special offer Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has launched in India. The device features a 12 MP front camera and will be available for purchase starting September 29 in India.

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched its much-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE smartphone in India. As a new addition to the flagship S25 Series, the device comes equipped with the latest One UI 8 operating system and new Galaxy AI features. It features a 4,900mAh battery, an upgraded vapor chamber, and a durable Armor Aluminum frame. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India price and availability

Variants Colours Price 8GB + 128GB Navy, Jetblack, White Rs 59,999 8GB + 256GB Navy, Jetblack, White Rs 65,999 8GB + 512GB Navy, Jetblack, White Rs 77,999

The Galaxy S25 FE will be available for purchase starting September 29 on Samsung.com, in Samsung Exclusive Stores, at select authorised retail stores, and on various online portals.

Samsung is also offering a special promotion: an Rs 12,000 storage upgrade, where buyers can get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model. Additionally, customers can avail an extra Rs 5,000 bank cashback.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on One UI 8 and is promised to receive seven years of Android OS and security updates.

Photography and Videography

For photography, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Battery and Design

The device is powered by a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Its Armor Aluminum frame provides enhanced durability and a more refined finish.

Advanced AI Features

The Galaxy S25 FE also comes with a host of AI features. Generative Edit automatically detects passersby in the background of photos and proactively recommends their removal. The Portrait Studio feature allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Additionally, Audio Eraser provides a convenient way to remove noise from videos by isolating specific audio elements like voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise, and background interference.

