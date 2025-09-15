Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets Rs 5,000 price drop, available for Rs 24,000: Where to buy The Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G will be available at its lowest price ever during the upcoming sale. Interested buyers can get the smartphone for Rs 24,000.

New Delhi:

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, a waterproof 5G phone launched just a few weeks ago, is set to be available at its lowest price ever. Flipkart has revealed a major deal on this mid-range device for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which begins on September 23.

During the sale, the phone will be available for up to Rs 5,000 cheaper than its maximum retail price (MRP).

Motorola Edge 60 Pro discount

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes in three storage variants and three colour options:

Storage Variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 256GB

16GB RAM + 512GB

Colour options:

Pentaton Dazzling Blue

Pentaton Shadow

Pentaton Grape

The initial prices are Rs 29,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 37,999, respectively. The phone is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting MRP of Rs 36,999. In the upcoming sale, the phone's starting price will drop to just Rs 24,999, thanks to the discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications

This mid-range phone features a 6.7-inch Super HD Quad Curved display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels). The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. For security, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on the Android 15 operating system, and the company guarantees three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The device is equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery that supports both 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. The quad-camera setup on the back includes:

A 50MP main sensor

A 50MP ultrawide sensor

A 10MP telephoto lens

A multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera.

