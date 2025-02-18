Samsung Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra facing charging issues: Tips to fix it Samsung introduced its premium Galaxy S25 5G series earlier this year, featuring advanced AI-powered features. However, if you're planning to buy a phone from this series, there’s an important update you should know—two models are facing certain issues.

Reports have suggested that two models in the series- Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultraare are reportedly experiencing some charging issues.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra: Charging problem reported

Several social media posts and media reports have revealed that some users of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are facing issues while charging their devices. Some users have reported that the charging is inconsistent, while others claim that their smartphones are charging at a slower speed than expected.

According to Android Headlines, Samsung Italy has also also acknowledged the problem, by confirming that it is related to wired charging on these two models. The company is now working on a software update to fix the issue.

(Image Source : X/ TARUN VATS)

Samsung suggests a temporary fix

As per the reports, Samsung has been providing a temporary solution to help users until the software update is rolled out. The company advises using the 3A USB Type-C cable that comes with the smartphone instead of a 5A Type-C cable for charging.

Additionally, if you are experiencing charging issues, Samsung suggests turning off the fast charging feature on your phone. This will allow the device to charge more consistently, although it may take longer to reach a full charge.

Is fast charging good or bad for your smartphone?

In recent years, smartphone brands have introduced fast chargers with 100W or higher power output. While these chargers can quickly recharge a phone, they may hurt battery health over time.

Fast charging can increase battery wear and reduce its long-term capacity, which is why brands like Samsung and Apple limit their premium smartphones to 25W or 45W chargers. This approach ensures better battery life and long-term durability.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S25+ or S25 Ultra, it’s best to follow Samsung’s advice until the official update arrives to resolve the charging issue.

