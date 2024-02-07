Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra repairs cost less than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra repairs cost less than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Despite a Rs 10,000 price hike from its predecessor (Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) has witnessed that the repairing for the recently launched successor of the series- Galaxy S24 Ultra is significantly cheaper. As per Samsung, the cost reduction applies to replacing the display, back panel or battery, not only for the S24 Ultra but also for the base S24 and S24+ models.

Comparative pricing

The OLED display assembly for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed for Rs 11,300, which is a stark contrast to the Rs 16,610 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display at least 30% cheaper.

In contrast, repairing an iPhone 15 Pro Max screen is notably more expensive, with a price tag of Rs 37,900, which is almost double that of Samsung's offering.

Enhanced features and protection

Despite cost savings, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with enhanced protection, which is a special anti-reflective coating, powered by Gorilla Armor and a higher peak brightness, making it a more durable option.

Other repair costs

The back glass and battery replacement costs for the Galaxy S24 Ultra are also cheaper than its predecessor. Although, the mainboard components for the S24 Ultra are slightly higher when compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Long-term sustainability

With Samsung's commitment to seven years of software support for the Galaxy S24 series and reduced repair costs, users can expect prolonged usability and eco-friendly repair options, aligning with green initiatives.

Samsung Vs. Apple repair costs

Apple repairs, including battery replacement and back glass damage, are comparatively higher, ranging from Rs 9,800 to Rs 24,800 for rear camera repairs on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. AppleCare+ plans offer additional coverage for accidental damage, contributing to the overall higher repair costs.

Factors contributing to price difference

Apple's provision of Apple Care+ insurance and the manufacturing locations of the devices, with iPhones produced outside India, contribute to the higher repair costs compared to Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, assembled within the country.

