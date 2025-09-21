Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets sharply price cut, now available for Rs 30,000: Where to buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available at its lowest price ever, dropping to just Rs 30,000 during the festival sale. Find out where you can buy it.

New Delhi:

Following the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in India and the global market, Samsung has significantly reduced the price of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. As part of a new festive sale, the S24 FE is now available for Rs 30,000, and customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price cut

Originally launched with a starting price of Rs 59,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for just Rs 29,999 during this sale. This price reduction applies to all variants of the phone, which comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone can be purchased from major e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Samsung's official online and physical stores.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features Display 6.7-inch, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Exynos 2400e Storage 8GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh, 25W Camera 50MP + 12MP + 8MP, 10MP OS Android 14, OneUI 6

The Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology. It is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports both 25W wired and fast wireless charging. Running on One UI 6, based on Android 14, the device also has an IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant.

For photography, the Galaxy S24 FE has a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP front-facing camera.

