Samsung Galaxy S24 5G price drop by 40 per cent: Save up to Rs 30000 with bank and exchange offers Samsung Galaxy S24 5G has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, offering up to 40 per cent discounts on selected variants. Along with bank and exchange offers, buyers can get Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone at an effective price starting close to Rs 30,000.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce players in the country, has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G on the platform. Launched in 2024 as a flagship device and being one of the best flagship deals available, the Galaxy S24 has become a must-have device. The offer is available on the base model of the handset, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which was launched at Rs 74,999.

Now, after slashing the price by 40 per cent, the Galaxy S24 is available at Rs 44,999. Not only this, but the 256GB storage version of the handset, which was priced at Rs 79,999, has received a major price cut of 38 per cent, and it is now available for Rs 49,999, making it an interesting deal.

Bank discount and exchange offer details

Not only this, but if you use a Flipkart SBI Credit Card, you could get another Rs 2,250 off, which drops the price by Rs 42,749.

Also, Flipkart’s exchange offer knocks off up to Rs 37,100 if you trade in an old phone. Even if your old device fetches just Rs 15,000, you can grab the Galaxy S24 5G for around Rs 29,999. For a premium phone, that’s hard to beat.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy S24 5G has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display—Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top.

Operating system: You get Android 14 right out of the box, and Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset keeps everything running smoothly, whether you’re multitasking or gaming.

RAM and storage: There’s 8GB of RAM, and storage goes up to 512GB if you want more room.

Camera: For photos, the S24 packs a triple rear camera: a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The aluminium frame feels solid and premium—definitely not cheap or flimsy. All in all, it’s a flagship phone with a price tag that’s way easier to handle.

Overall, a premium smartphone with a quality aluminium frame is a solid choice to have if you are looking for a great camera phone, under the Rs 50,000 range.