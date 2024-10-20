Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available at a massive price cut on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on a variety of smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE. The handset which was originally launched at Rs 84,999, is now available with a massive discount of up to 61 per cent, during Flipkart's pre-Diwali sale. After the discount, now the price has come down to Rs 32,999, for the 256GB variant, making it an ideal time to save over Rs 52,000 on the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Top features

Display and design

Along with this flat discount, customers can also enjoy additional savings through bank and exchange offers. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail of a 5 per cent cashback, while the exchange offer can save buyers up to Rs 20,000 more.

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected with Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear.

Performance and storage

Powered by the Exynos 2200 processor, the smartphone is designed to handle multitasking and gaming smoothly. It is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and more.

Camera

For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 10MP front camera, delivering clear and sharp images.

Latest software and battery life

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Galaxy S23 FE ensures users get the latest software features and updates. Its efficient power management helps extend battery life, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Is this the right time to buy?

With such a significant price cut, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now within reach for many customers looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your device or gift a new phone this Diwali, this deal on Flipkart is too good to miss. Hurry, as stocks may run out quickly with offers like these!

