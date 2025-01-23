Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB gets a massive price drop, chance to buy it at Rs 25,000- Lowest price ever!

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series, prices for Samsung's older flagship models have significantly dropped. Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series have seen major price cuts, making premium smartphones more affordable than ever. If you are eyeing a high-end device at a budget-friendly price, this is the perfect time to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Major price drop

A major price slash, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available on Amazon at an incredibly low price. Listed at Rs 95,999, the price of this flagship device has been cut by 50 per cent. Here is how you can snag the phone for just Rs 25,000:

Flat discount : Amazon is offering a direct 50 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 47,989.

: Amazon is offering a direct 50 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 47,989. Additional cashback : Customers can save an extra Rs 1,439 by paying via Amazon Pay balance, further reducing the cost.

: Customers can save an extra Rs 1,439 by paying via Amazon Pay balance, further reducing the cost. Exchange offer: Amazon also offers up to Rs 22,800 in exchange value for your old smartphone. If you receive the maximum exchange value, you can buy the Galaxy S23 for just Rs 23,750.

Note: The exchange value depends on the condition and working status of your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Key features

Premium build quality: Features a durable glass back panel with an aluminium frame. It comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. Vivid display: Equipped with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. Performance and storage: Runs on Android 13, upgradeable to the latest version. Offers up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for seamless multitasking and ample space. Advanced cameras: Triple rear camera setup: 50MP (main) + 10MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide). 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Battery and charging: Powered by a 3900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

You could visit Amazon now and upgrade to a flagship experience.

