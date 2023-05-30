Samsung Galaxy F54 5G set to launch on June 6: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung has recently made an announcement about the upcoming release of the Galaxy F54 5G, a mid-range 5G phone. The company has shared some of the key features of the device, which is set to launch in India on June 6. Users will have the opportunity to pre-reserve the 5G phone starting from May 30. Samsung is particularly highlighting the impressive camera capabilities and other notable features of the Galaxy F54.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Pre-reserve

Starting from May 30, customers will have the option to pre-reserve the device through Flipkart and from the official website of Samsung. By paying a nominal amount of Rs 999, individuals can secure their reservation and enjoy benefits worth Rs 2,000 when the device becomes available for pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy F54 key features teased by the company

Samsung is making bold claims about its upcoming Galaxy F54 5G, stating that it will bring a revolutionary camera experience to users. This mid-range phone boasts a powerful 108-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. OIS helps in capturing stable and clear videos by reducing the impact of hand tremors or unintentional movements. Additionally, Samsung introduces a new feature called Astrolapse, which was recently introduced in the flagship Galaxy S23 Series. This feature allows users to capture stunning star trails and the mesmerizing night sky.

Samsung further claims that the front camera of the Galaxy F54 5G guarantees impressive selfie results even in low-light environments. To validate these assertions and provide users with a comprehensive assessment of the camera's capabilities compared to its competitors, India Today Tech will conduct thorough testing. Stay tuned for more updates and insights on the phone's performance.

The Galaxy F54 5G also offers a range of camera features, including a Fun mode with 16 built-in lens effects to add creativity to your photos. Additionally, the phone incorporates the Single Take (Monster Shot 2.0) feature, leveraging AI Engines to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos simultaneously in a single shot. Furthermore, users can benefit from the 'Nightography' feature, designed to enhance the capture of brighter and sharper photos in low-light conditions. While the company has yet to disclose further details about the upcoming phone, these camera features are already generating excitement.

Expected features

According to leaks, the rumoured Samsung phone is expected to showcase a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, offering a high-quality visual experience. The display is said to support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the fluidity of interactions. Under the hood, the device is speculated to house Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor. As for the battery, it is rumoured to boast a 6000mAh capacity and support 25W fast charging technology. However, it remains uncertain whether the company will include a charger in the retail box, as it has recently discontinued offering chargers even with mid-range phones.

