Samsung Galaxy A14 gets Rs 5,000 discount, available for Rs 9,999: Here's where to buy

If you're thinking about getting a new smartphone this festive season, the right opportunity has arrived for you. Samsung has a powerful phone available at a significantly lower price. If you're on a budget but still want a quality device, this could be the perfect option for you. Currently, Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G at an impressive price.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G discount

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G usually costs over Rs 15,000, but with the current festive discounts, it's much more affordable. Currently priced at Rs 15,499 on Flipkart, there’s a generous 35 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 9,999. In addition to this, if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you'll get an extra 5 percent cashback.

There’s also a great trade-in offer. If you exchange your old smartphone, you could save up to Rs 5,000. When we checked our old phone for exchange, we found a way to get this new smartphone for under Rs 6,000—possibly the lowest price ever for this model.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications

It has a large 6.6-inch screen, perfect for watching videos and browsing.

The phone runs on the latest Android software, and you can upgrade it to the next version in the future.

It’s powered by the Exynos 1330 chip, available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography lovers, there’s a three-camera setup with a 50MP main camera. It also has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a strong 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in India called the Vivo Y300 Plus, which is part of its popular Y Series. This phone features a large, curved screen that offers smooth visuals and a quick refresh rate, making it great for games and videos. It is powered by a strong processor and comes with plenty of memory and storage for all your apps and photos.

The phone also has a dual-camera setup, with a powerful 50-megapixel main camera for taking sharp pictures.

