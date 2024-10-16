Motorola G85 gets its price cut by Rs 5,000: Where you can buy

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola G85 5G

Motorola has rolled out some impressive smartphones with robust features in the past, posing a challenge to OnePlus and Samsung. One of its recent launches is the Moto G85 5G in India. Initially, it was a bit pricey, but now its price has been significantly reduced. If you're in the market for a stylish and high-end design smartphone, the Moto G85 5G might be the one for you. This smartphone features a unique leather back panel and a lightweight design, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods.

Flipkart is offering impressive discounts during its ongoing festive season sale. The Moto G85 is part of this sale and is currently available with substantial discounts. It is usually priced at Rs 20,000, currently, it is available at a significantly reduced price.

The 128GB variant of the Motorola G85 5G is currently listed at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart, but a festive offer has slashed its price. The company is providing a 19 percent discount on this smartphone to entice customers. With this discount, you can purchase the smartphone for just Rs 16,999, resulting in a substantial saving of Rs 4,000 on the latest model.

Additional savings are available through bank and exchange offers. If you use an Axis Bank credit card for the purchase, you'll receive an instant discount of Rs 1000. Moreover, having a Flipkart Axis Bank card will also qualify you for a 5 percent cashback offer.

Flipkart is also offering exchange options, potentially saving you more than Rs 10,000 when trading in your old smartphone. However, the actual exchange value will depend on the condition and functionality of your old phone.

Motorola G85 5G specifications:

- Premium design with a leather back finish

- 6.67-inch full HD display with minimal bezels

- Up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage

- Powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor

- Dual camera setup with 50 + 8-megapixel cameras

- 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls

- 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

