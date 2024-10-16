Vivo Y300 Plus with Snapdragon 695 SoC for Rs 23,000 launched in India

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo Y300 Plus is a new addition to the company's Y Series in the country. Some of the key highlights of the newly launched smartphone include 6.78-inch 3D curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Vivo Y300 Plus smartphone.

Vivo Y300 Plus India price

The

is currently available for purchase in India at a price of Rs. 23,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This smartphone is offered in elegant Silk Green and sophisticated Silk Black colours. Interested buyers can buy the Vivo Y300 Plus from the official Vivo India e-store. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to avail a Rs. 1,000 instant discount when making a purchase using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards.

Vivo Y300 Plus specifications

Vivo Y300 Plus

The Vivo Y300 Plus is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.78-inch full-HD 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate as well as a peak brightness level of 1,300nits.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Plus include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Navic and OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo Y300 Plus has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, measures 164.42x74.92x7.49mm, and weighs around 183.0 grams.