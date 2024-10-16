Vivo Y300 Plus with Snapdragon 695 SoC for Rs 23,000 launched in India

Vivo Y300 Plus India priceThe Vivo Y300 Plus is currently available for purchase in India at a price of Rs. 23,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This smartphone is offered in elegant Silk Green and sophisticated Silk Black colours. Interested buyers can buy the Vivo Y300 Plus from the official Vivo India e-store. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to avail a Rs. 1,000 instant discount when making a purchase using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards.
Vivo Y300 Plus specifications
The Vivo Y300 Plus is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.
For optics, the Vivo Y300 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.
The Vivo Y300 Plus has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, measures 164.42x74.92x7.49mm, and weighs around 183.0 grams.