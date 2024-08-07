Samsung Galaxy A series devices likely to get Galaxy AI features soon

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy AI features

Samsung Galaxy AI: Samsung first rolled out its Galaxy AI features including Circle to Search during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Over the last few months, the company has added a number of AI features to its older S and Z series devices. Now as per some latest reports, the company is planning to add its Galaxy AI features to budget Galaxy ‘A’ series devices.

Samsung Galaxy AI features on Samsung Galaxy ‘A’ series devices

Samsung might introduce Galaxy AI to its A series, beginning with certain 2024 models. According to a report from SamMobile, some AI features will be extended to devices released this year, like the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. However, it's unlikely that all Galaxy AI features will be available to users of these devices due to hardware limitations.

The exact release date is not known, but it's anticipated that the features will be rolled out with the One UI 6.1.1 update. Samsung's focus on the One UI 6.1.1 update has reportedly delayed the One UI 7 beta. The company has already introduced new AI features to the sixth-generation foldables with the One UI 6.1.1 update, and it's expected that the Galaxy A55 and A35 may also receive some of these features.

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy AI features

Samsung Galaxy ‘A’ series devices that will get Galaxy AI features

However, specific details about which features will be compatible with the A series devices are not clear. It's up to Samsung to decide how they want to shape the A series for future devices, although server-side features could theoretically be implemented in the devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung has introduced a new version of its Galaxy F14 smartphone in India. This new smartphone is the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy F14, which initially debuted in the country in March of this year. Some of the main features of the newly released version include a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U LCD display, and more.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability