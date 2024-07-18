Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung M55 smartphone

Samsung has launched a new M series smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung m35 5G smartphone was unveiled in Brazil in May. Some highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Exynos 1380 chipset, 50MP primary rear camera, 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three colours: Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue, and Thunder Grey. In India, the smartphone starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,299, respectively. It will be available for sale in the country starting July 20 via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and offline retail stores.

The company has announced that buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for a limited period and a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank cards when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Additionally, customers will be eligible for an extra Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 14.

It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

In the camera department, the handset includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there's a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy M35 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Additionally, it comes with Samsung's Knox Security and Tap & Pay features.

