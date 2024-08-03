Samsung Galaxy F14 4G launched in India at Rs 8,999: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F14 4G

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G: Samsung has launched a new variant of its Galaxy F14 smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy F14, whose 5G variant was first unveiled in the country in March this year. Some of the key highlights of the newly launched variant include Snapdragon 680 processor, 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U LCD display, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G is available in Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green color options and is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant, which will be available at selected retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM. The 64GB internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the Galaxy F14 4G offers a user-friendly interface and customization options. Samsung promises two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary rear camera along with 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

A large 5000mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 25W fast charging. It's worth noting that the charger is not included in the box.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched a new M series smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung M35 5G smartphone was unveiled in Brazil in May. Some highlights of the newly launched smartphone include the Exynos 1380 chipset, a 50MP primary rear camera, a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and more.

