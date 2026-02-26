Samsung Galaxy A and F Series prices hiked: Check new rates

New Delhi:

Reports suggest that Samsung has increased the prices of several Galaxy F-series and A-series smartphones in India. A leaked company document reportedly outlines revised pricing for multiple models in Samsung’s budget and mid-range portfolio.

While the company has not officially announced the changes, leaks indicate that the updated prices may already have been implemented across retail and online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A Series price hike

According to a leaked document shared in an X post by tipster AN Leaks, the following price revisions have been reported:

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (8GB + 256GB): Price increased from Rs 43,999 to Rs 44,999 (Rs 1,000 hike)

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (12GB + 256GB): Price increased from Rs 47,999 to Rs 48,999

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (8GB + 256GB): Price increased from Rs 35,499 to Rs 36,999 (Rs 1,000 hike)

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (12GB + 256GB): Now reportedly priced at Rs 40,499

Galaxy F Series price increase details

In the Galaxy F lineup, the following revisions have been reported for the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G:

4GB + 128GB: Now priced at Rs 16,499 (Rs 1,000 increase)

6GB + 128GB: Now priced at Rs 17,999 (Rs 1,000 increase)

8GB + 128GB: Expected to be priced at Rs 19,999 (Rs 1,500 increase)

The reported hike appears to impact multiple storage variants of existing models.

However, a check across several e-commerce platforms indicates that the revised prices have not yet been widely reflected online.

Earlier price revisions in January

In January, Samsung had increased prices of the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy F17 5G in India.

According to earlier reports, the price of the Galaxy A56 was increased by Rs 2,000, bringing it to Rs 46,999. All variants of the Galaxy A36 also reportedly saw a Rs 1,500 price hike.

More Galaxy models may see price hike

Similar reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could also see a price increase. Other models that may be affected include:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

While Samsung has yet to make an official announcement, the leaked details indicate a broader pricing revision across multiple Galaxy smartphones in India.