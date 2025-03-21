Samsung expands One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy S21, S22, and more for Android 15 update While Samsung has yet to confirm the rollout dates for all devices, users in India could expect the One UI 7 update to arrive on Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 starting April 7.

Samsung has officially broadened the rollout of One UI 7, its Android 15-based operating system (OS). Earlier, it was only available for the Galaxy S23 series and above devices, but later, the South Korean tech giant has now extended eligibility to include older flagship models like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 and more.

This expansion will enable a wider range of users to experience Samsung’s latest software enhancements.

One UI 7 rollout: Timeline and supported devices

According to a newsroom post by Samsung, the One UI 7 update will start rolling out to Galaxy S24 users in Singapore on April 14 (2025). furthermore, Samsung has confirmed a list of smartphones and tablets which are eligible for the update:

Samsung Galaxy S series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Earlier, only the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series were confirmed to receive One UI 7. However, following the Singapore rollout announcement, the company has listed the expansion of the update list.

While Samsung has yet to confirm rollout dates for all devices, users in India can expect the One UI 7 update to arrive on Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 starting April 7.

One UI 7: What’s new?

First introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, One UI 7 will bring a range of enhancements to the device, including:

Visual upgrades: Improved UI design with more customization options Now bar: A redesigned notification system for better accessibility New One UI widgets: Enhanced functionality for quick access Galaxy AI features: Smart tools powered by Samsung’s AI suite

With the expanded device eligibility and upcoming rollout, more Samsung users will be experiencing the latest Android 15 features with One UI 7.

