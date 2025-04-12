Samsung Ballie AI robot can help users manage their home; features built-in projector, speaker, microphone Samsung's Ballie AI robot understands audio and visual commands. It also features generative AI technology and engages in natural, conversational interactions.

Samsung Electronics is gearing up to introduce an innovative home AI companion robot named Ballie. Powered by generative AI technology, Ballie will be capable of engaging in natural and conversational interactions. According to the South Korean tech giant, this robot will assist users in managing their home environments by adjusting lighting, welcoming guests at the door, personalizing schedules, setting reminders, and much more. Beyond these tasks, Ballie is designed to move alongside users, anticipate their needs, and engage in dynamic and meaningful interactions.

The home AI companion can understand a range of inputs, including audio cues, voice commands, visual data from its camera, and sensor data from its surroundings, allowing it to adapt its behavior in real time. Utilising Google Gemini’s multimodal capabilities coupled with Samsung’s own language models, Ballie can effectively process and comprehend various types of information.

For instance, if a user mentions to Ballie, “I feel tired today,” the robot could leverage Gemini’s integration with Google Search to offer personalized advice on boosting energy levels. This might include suggestions from reputable sources on increasing physical activity, optimizing the sleep environment, or monitoring sleep patterns.

Samsung's Ballie home AI companion robot is set to hit the market this summer, with its initial availability in the United States and Korea.

Meanwhile, Samsung has just launched its newest gaming monitors in India as part of the 2025 Odyssey lineup, introducing some exciting features. One standout model is the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), which is the first monitor in the country to provide a 3D gaming experience without needing special glasses. This is made possible through advanced technology that tracks where you are looking and adjusts the visuals accordingly to create a three-dimensional effect. Additionally, it can convert regular 2D videos into 3D, enhancing your viewing experience even further.

