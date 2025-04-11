Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB with titanium frame sees major price cuts due to ongoing offers If you're considering purchasing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, the e-commerce website Amazon has significantly reduced the price of this smartphone.

Samsung offers a range of impressive smartphones in the premium segment, but when it comes to their top-tier and camera-focused device, the Ultra series takes the spotlight. However, these phones often come with a hefty price tag that might not fit everyone's budget. If you have your sights set on a Samsung Ultra series phone, there’s some good news for you. Right now, you can score a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. If you're looking for a smartphone that provides an outstanding experience for OTT streaming, heavy gaming, or harnessing artificial intelligence features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G should be at the top of your list. This device boasts a top-of-the-line camera setup, a powerful chipset, and a large battery that can keep you going throughout the day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G discount

E-commerce giant Amazon has rolled out some fantastic offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G for a significantly reduced price compared to its original cost. The regular price for the 256GB variant of this smartphone is Rs 1,34,999. However, Amazon has slashed this price by 32 percent, bringing it down to just Rs 92,215.

For those on a tighter budget, there’s the option to purchase the device with a monthly EMI of Rs 4,152. Amazon has also introduced a fantastic exchange program for customers. Currently, you could receive an exchange discount of Rs 22,800. If you manage to capitalize on this offer, you could walk away with the phone for as low as Rs 69000. Keep in mind that the exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G features a robust titanium frame and a sleek glass back. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. To safeguard your screen, it’s equipped with Corning Gorilla Armor.

For exceptional performance, this smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Samsung has made it available with up to 12GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its impressive triple camera setup consisting of 200+10+50+12 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera is included.

To keep the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running, it houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up all day.

