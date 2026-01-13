Rs 22,901 discount! iPhone 16 available at its lowest ever price in Flipkart Republic Day Sale Get the iPhone 16 for just Rs 56,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026. Sale starts Jan 17 with early access on Jan 16. Check bank offers and specs here.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is all set to host its annual Republic Day Sale, offering deep discounts on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. If you have been waiting for the right opportunity to buy the iPhone 16, this sale brings a major price drop. You can now grab the iPhone 16 for significantly less than its original launch price.

iPhone 16 discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 was launched in 2024 with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Following the debut of the iPhone 17, Apple officially reduced the price of the iPhone 16 to Rs 69,900 across most e-commerce platforms.

However, for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the platform has teased an effective price of just Rs 56,999. It is important to note that this teased price includes an asterisk (*), indicating that the final amount is reached by combining bank offers, exchange bonuses, and other seasonal discounts.

Sale dates and early access

Early Access: January 16, 2026 (For Flipkart Plus and Black members)

General Access: January 17, 2026

Sale End Date: January 26, 2026

iPhone 16: Key features and specifications

Despite the launch of newer models, the iPhone 16 remains a powerhouse. It features a design nearly identical to the iPhone 17 and shares several premium features:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the Dynamic Island.

Performance: Powered by the A18 Bionic chipset with a hexa-core processor.

Software: Runs on iOS 18 (upgradable to iOS 26) and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Camera: Dual rear setup with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens; 12MP front camera for selfies.

Hardware: Includes the Action Button and a dedicated Camera Control button.

Durability and Charging: IP68 water and dust resistance; supports 25W wired and wireless charging.

