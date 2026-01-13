OnePlus 13 gets massive Rs 12,000 price cut: Find out where to buy Looking for the lowest price on OnePlus 13? The OnePlus Freedom Sale starts Jan 16 with a massive OnePlus 13 discount. Experience the 6,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite for an unbeatable price.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13 has just received its biggest price drop since its launch. During the highly anticipated OnePlus Freedom Sale, this flagship smartphone is available at a significantly lower price than its original debut cost.

OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus Freedom Sale will kick off on January 16, 2026. The sale will be hosted across both online and offline channels, offering massive discounts on OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and audio products. This flagship device, which launched late last year, is set to be available at its lowest price ever.

OnePlus 13 discount and offers

If you have been waiting for a OnePlus 13 discount, now is the perfect time to buy. The device has received a flat price cut of Rs 8,000.

Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999, the phone is now listed at Rs 61,999. To sweeten the deal, customers can avail of an additional bank discount of Rs 4,000. Consequently, during the OnePlus Freedom Sale, you can grab the OnePlus 13 for an effective starting price of just Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 13: Key features and specifications

The OnePlus 13 remains a powerhouse in the premium segment. Here is a breakdown of what makes this flagship a must-buy: