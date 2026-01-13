OnePlus 13 gets massive Rs 12,000 price cut: Find out where to buy

The OnePlus 13 has just received its biggest price drop since its launch. During the highly anticipated OnePlus Freedom Sale, this flagship smartphone is available at a significantly lower price than its original debut cost.
OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus Freedom Sale will kick off on January 16, 2026. The sale will be hosted across both online and offline channels, offering massive discounts on OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and audio products. This flagship device, which launched late last year, is set to be available at its lowest price ever.
OnePlus 13 discount and offers
If you have been waiting for a OnePlus 13 discount, now is the perfect time to buy. The device has received a flat price cut of Rs 8,000.
Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999, the phone is now listed at Rs 61,999. To sweeten the deal, customers can avail of an additional bank discount of Rs 4,000. Consequently, during the OnePlus Freedom Sale, you can grab the OnePlus 13 for an effective starting price of just Rs 57,999.
OnePlus 13: Key features and specifications
The OnePlus 13 remains a powerhouse in the premium segment. Here is a breakdown of what makes this flagship a must-buy:
- Display: It features a stunning 6.82-inch AquaTouch 2.0 OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid user experience even with wet fingers.
- Performance: Under the hood, it is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
- Battery and Charging: The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging phones on the market.
- Camera System: The rear houses a professional-grade triple camera setup, including:
- 50MP Main Ultra-Wide sensor
- 50MP Wide-Angle sensor
- 50MP Telephoto lens
- Selfies: For high-quality video calls and selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.
- Software and Connectivity: The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box and supports future-ready connectivity options like 5.5G, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7.