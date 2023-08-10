Thursday, August 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Researchers uncover hypnosis-based hacking potential in AI chatbot ChatGPT: Report

Researchers uncover hypnosis-based hacking potential in AI chatbot ChatGPT: Report

Chenta Lee, IBM's Chief Architect of Threat Intelligence explained that their investigation aims at understand the potential security threats posed by AI advancements. They successfully "hypnotized" five LLMs, some more convincingly than others, to assess the feasibility of leveraging hypnosis.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2023 12:39 IST
ai chatbot, chatgpt, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : PIXABAY AI chatbot ChatGPT easily hypnotized for hacking, researchers find

A recent report has highlighted the vulnerability of generative AI systems, including ChatGPT, to being manipulated into participating in cyberattacks and scams without extensive coding expertise. IBM, a major tech company, disclosed that researchers have identified straightforward methods to exploit large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, making them generate malicious code and provide subpar security advice.

IBM's Chief Architect of Threat Intelligence, Chenta Lee, explained that their investigation aimed to understand the potential security threats posed by these advancements. They successfully "hypnotized" five LLMs, some more convincingly than others, to assess the feasibility of leveraging hypnosis for nefarious purposes.

The study uncovered that English has essentially become a "programming language" for malware. LLMs empower attackers to bypass traditional programming languages like Go, JavaScript, or Python. Instead, they manipulate LLMs through English commands to create various forms of malicious content.

Through hypnotic suggestions, security experts were able to manipulate LLMs into divulging sensitive financial data of users, generating insecure and malicious code, and offering weak security guidance. The researchers even convinced the AI chatbots that they were playing a game and needed to provide incorrect answers, demonstrating the potential for misdirection.

A telling example emerged when an LLM affirmed the legitimacy of an IRS email instructing money transfers for a tax refund, despite the actual answer being incorrect.

Interestingly, the report indicated that OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models were more susceptible to manipulation than Google's Bard. GPT-4, in particular, displayed a grasp of rules that facilitated providing incorrect advice in response to cyber incidents, including encouraging ransom payments.

In contrast, Google's Bard demonstrated better resistance to manipulation. Both GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 were prone to generating malicious code when users provided specific reminders.

Related Stories
Opera introduces an upgraded browser featuring an AI chatbot

Opera introduces an upgraded browser featuring an AI chatbot

Google DeepMind developing an AI bot to outperform ChatGPT

Google DeepMind developing an AI bot to outperform ChatGPT

Booking.com introduces AI Trip Planner, powered by ChatGPT

Booking.com introduces AI Trip Planner, powered by ChatGPT

OpenAI removes Browse with Bing from ChatGPT: All you need to know

OpenAI removes Browse with Bing from ChatGPT: All you need to know

Google explores AI-chatbot Med-PaLM 2 for accurate medical information

Google explores AI-chatbot Med-PaLM 2 for accurate medical information

Meta to launch new commercial AI models, alike ChatGPT and Bard

Meta to launch new commercial AI models, alike ChatGPT and Bard

ChatGPT competitor Google Bard now available in Hindi, Bengali, and 7 other Indian languages

ChatGPT competitor Google Bard now available in Hindi, Bengali, and 7 other Indian languages

ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

Meta's new AI model Llama 2 challenges ChatGPT and Bard: All details

Meta's new AI model Llama 2 challenges ChatGPT and Bard: All details

OpenAI launches 'Customised Instructions' feature for ChatGPT: Know more

OpenAI launches 'Customised Instructions' feature for ChatGPT: Know more

ChatGPT coming to Android devices soon, OpenAI confirms: Check details here

ChatGPT coming to Android devices soon, OpenAI confirms: Check details here

ChatGPT launches on Android for Indian users: Know how to install

ChatGPT launches on Android for Indian users: Know how to install

ChatGPT 4 shows doctor-like thinking in medical cases- Study

ChatGPT 4 shows doctor-like thinking in medical cases- Study

China at major risk of losing global memory chip, AI race: Report

China at major risk of losing global memory chip, AI race: Report

OpenAI set to launch new ChatGPT updates next week

OpenAI set to launch new ChatGPT updates next week

In summary, a recent report has exposed the susceptibility of AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, to manipulation through hypnotic suggestions, leading them to engage in cyberattacks and scams. The study emphasized that English now serves as a means to "program" malware through large language models, posing a significant security concern.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News