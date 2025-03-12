Reliance Jio partners with Elon Musk's Starlink to bring high-speed satellite internet to India Jio Starlink partnership: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announced an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

Jio Starlink partnership: The Reliance Group's digital services company Jio Platforms Limited has signed an agreement with Tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer Starlink's satellite-based broadband internet services to its customers in India, the company said on Wednesday. The agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving the necessary authorisations to sell Starlink in the country.

Notably, the development came a day after Jio's rival Bharti Airtel signed a similar pact with SpaceX.

How will Reliance Jio use Starlink solutions?

Reliance Jio will make Starlink solutions available inot its retail outlets and online storefronts, ensuring that customers have easy access to Starlink equipment. "Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts," it said.

Additionally, Jio will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. The company added that the agreement with SpaceX is part of it's commitment to ensuring that reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India.

Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner.

Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world's leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions.

What CEO say about Jio–Starlink partnership?

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio said, "Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio's top priority".

"Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio's broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of highspeed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country," he added.

Gwynne Shotwell, the President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, said, "We applaud Jio's commitment to advancing India's connectivity. We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations and businesses with access to Starlink's high-speed internet services."

