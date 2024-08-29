Reliance AGM 2024 today: From AI to JioPhone 5G, here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Reliance AGM

eliance AGM 2024: The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries is scheduled to take place today on 29th August. The company's chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is expected to make significant announcements regarding Reliance Industry and Jio during this event. Anticipated announcements include updates on the growth of Jio's user base since its commercial launch in 2016, as well as information on the company's 5G network expansion. Jio has transitioned from being solely a telecom operator to also being a player in the technology services sector. The AGM of Reliance Industries is set to commence at 2 pm today.

AI Announcement:

Currently, major tech companies worldwide are heavily investing in Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both Google and Apple have announced their own AI tools. It is speculated that Mukesh Ambani's company may announce the expansion plan for the India-centric Hanooman AI. Hanooman AI was launched earlier this year.

Similar to Chat GPT, this generative AI tool provides prompt responses to inquiries. As per reports, this tool has been jointly developed by seven IITs in the country, SML India, and various other companies. Hanooman AI supports 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Odia, as well as 98 foreign languages.

Jio 5G Expansion:

Jio has initiated 5G services across all telecom circles in the country. The company may share details regarding the expansion of its 5G network and the user statistics. Additionally, announcements about AI and new technology in its telecom network, including Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber, may be made.

JioPhone 5G:

It's possible that the company will unveil its affordable 5G smartphone in Reliance Industries. Similar to the JioPhone 4G, users may receive the option to purchase an affordable 5G smartphone. The company previously launched its budget-friendly 4G smartphone in collaboration with Google.

