Redmi Note 14 series teased: IP68 rating, enhanced durability and battery life

Redmi is set to launch the upcoming Note 14 series in the global market. Poised to succeed the popular Redmi Note 13 lineup, the upcoming series is anticipated to make its debut later this month in China. Although the official launch details remain under wraps, Redmi's General Manager has hinted at major upgrades in durability, water and dust resistance, and battery life for the new models.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Key features

Thomas Wang, General Manager of the Redmi brand, took to Weibo to tease the upcoming Redmi Note series. He confirmed that the new models will boast an IP68 rating, offering superior water and dust resistance compared to the previous Redmi Note 13 series. Last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro+ featured an IP68 rating, while the standard Note 13 and Note 13 Pro had an IP54 rating.

Enhanced durability and battery life

In addition to improved resistance ratings, Wang also highlighted the enhanced drop resistance and battery life of the new Note series.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro currently houses a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support, and the Pro+ variant features a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to continue this trend with even larger batteries and faster charging capabilities.

Specifications and launch timeline

Recent IMEI database entries suggest that the Redmi Note 14 series could launch in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and feature a 1.5K resolution display with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the series has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating its potential availability in the Indian market as well.

