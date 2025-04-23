BCCI mourns Pahalgam terror attack: one-minute silence, black armbands, no fireworks in MI vs SRH clash Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, BCCI has decided that the players in MI vs SRH clash will wear black armbands. There will no fireworks or cheerleaders in the match to be played in Hyderabad today.

New Delhi:

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (April 22) that claimed 26 lives shocked the entire country. In the aftermath of the incident, the BCCI has decided that a minute's silence will be observed before the match between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moreover, the officials and players from both teams will wear black armbands as well in remembrance of the victims of the heinous act of terrorism in Pahalgam. There will be no fireworks and cheerleaders in the match between MI and SRH.

Several current and former Indian cricketers have condemned the dastardly attack in Pahalgam. "Deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Condemning this senseless act of violence. May we find strength in unity & support during these difficult times," former India cricketer RP Singh wrote on X. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also called for the nation to unite during this tough time and wrote: "A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none.

"Heartbreaking would be an understatement. So angered by the terror attack in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to all who lost their loved ones. May they rest in peace. When will this hate stop?" former India cricketer Robin Uthappa wrote in his post on X. Krunal Pandya who is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL also reacted to the terror attack saying, "Heartbreaking. Prayers. Justice for the victims of the cruel Pahalgam attack," on X.