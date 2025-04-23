Amit Shah meets victims' families, visits Pahalgam attack site to review ground situation | VIDEO Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning and personally met with the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and left several injured. The Union Home Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Shah also condoled the grieving families and assured the survivors that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice. Notably, Shah also reached the incident site in Pahalgam to take stock of the situation.

Shah also laid the wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid their tributes to the victims.

