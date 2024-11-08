Redmi K80 series teased: Expected to rival OnePlus 13 at lower price

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi K80 series

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is set to release its latest K80 series soon, comprising the Redmi K80 and the higher-end Redmi K80 Pro. Though an official launch date is yet to be announced, Redmi’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas teased the series on Weibo, giving fans a glimpse into the upgraded specs and designs expected. With performance-focused improvements, the K80 series aims to deliver a superior user experience over its predecessor, the K70 series.

Enhanced display, battery and build quality

The new Redmi K80 lineup will reportedly feature advanced imaging capabilities, a longer-lasting battery, and an improved display compared to the previous generation. The models are expected to come with a 6.67-inch 2K resolution display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. For added durability, they are rumoured to include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making them reliable in challenging conditions.

Powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

The Redmi K80 Pro will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, aiming to deliver lightning-fast performance, as shown by its reported AnTuTu score of over 3 million points. The regular Redmi K80 may run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC, still ensuring robust performance for the price. The series will come with the HyperOS 2 interface, customized to optimize the experience for Redmi users.

Competitive pricing against the OnePlus 13

Redmi’s General Manager hinted at a price for the K80 Pro that will be lower than the OnePlus 13, which starts at CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 53,000). This positions the K80 Pro as a cost-effective choice for flagship-level features. For reference, the Redmi K70 Pro was launched at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,000), suggesting that the K80 series may bring a balance of premium specifications at a competitive price point.

Global debut as Poco F7 Pro

Following last year’s trend, where the Redmi K70 was rebranded as Poco F6 Pro for international markets, the Redmi K80 is anticipated to launch globally as Poco F7 Pro. Expected by the end of this month, the K80 series is positioned to compete in the mid-to-high segment, providing users with a mix of power, design, and advanced features.

