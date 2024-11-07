Redmi A4 India launch date announced: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi A4 5G

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a new budget smartphone in India, generating considerable excitement around the anticipated Redmi A4 5G. After its showcasing at the India Mobile Congress last month, the company has finally confirmed the official launch date. An exclusive landing page on Amazon has also unveiled essential specifications for the upcoming device. Here’s everything you need to know.

Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date

The Redmi A4 5G is set to be available in the Indian market starting November 20. It will come in a single configuration, featuring 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications

Powering the smartphone is the 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. For battery longevity, it packs a substantial 5,160mAh battery and is expected to support 18W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Redmi A4 5G will offer a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel lens with an f/1.8 aperture, complemented by an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is likely to run on Android 14, enhanced by the HyperOS 1.0 interface. For security, it is anticipated to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C charging port.

In related news, the iQoo 13, which recently launched in China, is soon set to make its global debut. iQoo India has shared the smartphone's launch timeline through a recent post, and a dedicated landing page on both Amazon and iQoo's official site has revealed key specifications along with available colour options. The iQoo 13 is expected to arrive in the Indian market this December, although an exact launch date is still under wraps. Speculation suggests potential launch dates of December 3, 5, or 13.

According to the details posted on Amazon's landing page for the iQoo 13, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with a Q2 supercomputing chip that enhances gaming performance by providing 144fps frame interpolation and 2K super resolution.

