Received Amazon package: Check for this pink dot to ensure tamper proof delivery If you order a product from Amazon, check for marks on the package when receiving it. The e-commerce platform has begun using new tamper-proof packaging technology.

If you order products from Amazon, it's essential to check for specific marks on the packaging right upon receiving your order. The e-commerce giant has rolled out new tamper-proof packaging technology aimed at ensuring the integrity of your purchase. Amazon has implemented a specialised technology designed to ensure that products reach customers safely. With this new approach, tampering with packages will become nearly impossible. As the festive season sale approaches, Amazon has already begun using this innovative packaging method. Many users have taken to social media to share images of this new packaging style. If you receive a product from Amazon, be sure to inspect the packaging for these distinct markings.

Aiming to stop tampering

You may have heard stories about customers ordering items from e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart, only to find unexpected items in their packages — such as soap bars instead of smartphones, or packets of detergent instead of shoes. To combat these issues, Amazon has taken comprehensive steps to protect its customers' interests. Rest assured, when you order a smartphone, you'll receive exactly what you ordered—nothing less.

In response to customer complaints, e-commerce platforms often send replacements or issue refunds. Unfortunately, delivery agents from these platforms have been implicated in such scams. They typically heat the seals on packages, swap the contents, and reseal them, making it nearly impossible for the customer or the platform to detect the tampering. To tackle this problem, Amazon has introduced tamper-proof packaging.

What is Amazon’s new tamper-proof packaging?

Amazon’s new tamper-proof packaging features unique seals that customers can easily identify. Many users on the social media platform X have reported that Amazon is now using a special type of tape with a prominent pink or red dot. If someone tries to remove this tape using heat, the colour of the dot changes, providing a clear indication of tampering.

Currently, this tamper-proof packaging is being employed for Amazon’s pharmaceutical products, like medicines and beauty items. However, it is expected that this technology will be extended to include other types of products ordered through Amazon in the near future.

