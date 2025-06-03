Elon Musk unveils XChat with Bitcoin-style encryption: Here's how it differs from WhatsApp Elon Musk has announced his new messaging platform, XChat, featuring end-to-end encryption. In addition to sending messages, it will include capabilities for audio and video calling, sharing photos and videos, and automatic message deletion. This platform may intensify competition with WhatsApp.

Following his acquisition of the microblogging platform Twitter, now known as X, Elon Musk has launched a new instant messaging service called XChat. This platform features end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, and file-sharing capabilities, similar to WhatsApp. Musk's entry into this market is likely to add to Mark Zuckerberg's concerns, as XChat could potentially disrupt WhatsApp's dominance. Currently, XChat is in beta testing, but a stable version is expected to be released soon. Musk announced the launch of a new service called XChat through his X account. He mentioned that it would offer features such as encryption, disappearing messages, and file sharing.

Additionally, he noted that it would support audio and video calls and was built on Bitcoin-style encryption with a completely new architecture.

Elon Musk’s platform is currently in beta, accessible only to a limited number of users. Once testing wraps up, it is expected to be made available to the general public, although the company has yet to announce a specific launch date. This instant messaging service, featuring encryption capabilities, is poised to compete directly with WhatsApp, owned by Meta. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, frequently touts the privacy offered by end-to-end encryption in his messaging app. Similarly, Musk's new platform aims to provide users with the same level of security and privacy.

XChat WhatsApp XChat is integrated into the X platform WhatsApp is a standalone messaging app owned by Meta It relies on X accounts for user identification, meaning it’s tied to the X ecosystem It uses phone numbers for user identification and operates independently of any social media platform End-to-end encryption using "Bitcoin-style encryption" built on the Rust programming language End-to-end encryption by default for all messages, calls, and media, based on the Signal Protocol Offers encrypted text, audio, and video calls, file sharing (including PDFs and other file types), vanishing messages, and the ability to mark messages as unread or delete them for all parties Offers text messaging, voice and video calls (up to 32 people in group calls), group chats, file sharing, and status updates similar to social media stories Currently in beta (as of June 2025), available to select users and X Premium subscribers, with a full rollout expected soon Fully available worldwide across iOS, Android, and desktop platforms, with a massive user base of over 2 billion Lacks explicit business-focused features like e-commerce or payment integration at this stage, but its integration with the X platform suggests potential for future expansion Offers the WhatsApp Business API for customer support, automated responses, and transaction updates

