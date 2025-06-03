Redmi Note 14 Pro 256GB price slashed, could be yours for under Rs 7,000: Find out how to grab this deal Redmi Note 14 Pro has received a significant price cut. This mid-budget phone from Redmi is available at a very low price during the ongoing sale.

New Delhi:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is currently available at a significantly reduced price during the ongoing sale on both Amazon and Flipkart. This budget-friendly smartphone, launched this year, has seen a major price drop. Buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers when purchasing the device, particularly for the 256GB variant, which has dropped to just Rs 25,999.

Redmi Note 14 Pro discount on Amazon and Flipkart

If you buy the phone through Amazon, you can enjoy a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000, along with a cashback offer of Rs 779. This brings the effective price down to around Rs 22,200. Additionally, you have the option to bring it home with an initial EMI of just Rs 1,260.

On Flipkart, you can receive up to 5 per cent cashback when using an Axis Bank card, making the purchase price fall to as low as Rs 24,500. If you decide to trade in your old phone, you might even snag this device for less than Rs 7,000, thanks to a generous exchange offer. The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in three appealing colours: Black, Green, and Phantom Purple.

Redmi Note 14 Pro specifications

Now, let’s talk about the features of this impressive smartphone. The Redmi Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach peak brightness levels of up to 3000 nits. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature for added convenience.

Under the hood, this phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage via microSD card. Running on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, this device promises a smooth user experience.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro houses a robust 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day. With an IP69 rating, it's designed to withstand water and dust, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. The device sports a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front camera, so you’re well-equipped for any occasion.

ALSO READ: Begging goes online: How people are using YouTube to earn free money