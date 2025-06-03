Begging goes online: How people are using YouTube to earn free money Recently, a video has gone viral on X featuring a man who appears to be handing out free money during a YouTube Live session. Many users have reported coming across similar accounts in their feeds.

New Delhi:

Digital India was conceived to connect Indian citizens online and enable them to access various services without the need to visit offices in person. This initiative has proven to be a tremendous success, boasting over 95 crore internet users in India. It gained momentum thanks to the low cost of internet access. This surge in internet usage has also led to the emergence of numerous content creators on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Recently, a new and unconventional use of YouTube's creator platform has come to light. Beggars have started using the internet to solicit money without any physical interaction.

A video that recently went viral on X featured a man streaming live on YouTube with his UPI QR code displayed prominently in front of him. The man wasn't showcasing any creative talents; rather, viewers were sending him money simply for being online. This isn't an isolated case; there are numerous similar videos on YouTube Shorts where people are able to earn money without engaging in any creative activities.

The video was shared by an X account, where other users in the comments chimed in, noting they've also come across many similar accounts on YouTube.

"I’ve seen something like this a long time ago. There’s another guy who spends his whole day sitting idle in front of a screen, asking people Rs 50 rupees for room rent," one user commented. "He collects anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 rupees daily through UPI, just like this one".

“Bro, there are tons of accounts like this on YouTube... I once saw a meme featuring a 50-year-old uncle asking for room rent for UPSC preparation,” another user added.

“Arre this is just the beginning. Some ask for donations for UPSC preparation. And some make you write your name in mehandi. Some just make you write stylized names with sketch pens. I don't know how their videos even come in everyone's recommendations,” one more user wrote.

ALSO READ: TRAI's low satellite internet charges draw opposition from Airtel, Jio, Vi; Industry body raises alarm