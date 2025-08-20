Realme P4 Pro, P4 launch in India with 7,000mAh battery starting at Rs 18,499

Realme P4 and P4 Pro: India price and availability
Realme P4 Pro
The Realme P4 Pro is available in three variants:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999
It comes in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colours. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 27 at 12 PM. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.
Realme P4
The Realme P4 also comes in three variants:
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,499
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499
It is available in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colours. The smartphone will be available for a limited Early Bird Sale from 6 PM to 10 PM on August 20. The official sale will begin on August 25 at 12 PM. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.
Both models in the Realme P4 5G series will be available for purchase through the Realme India website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.
Realme P4 and P4 Pro: Specifications
|Feature
|Realme P4 Pro 5G
|Realme P4 5G
|Display
|6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080x2800 pixels) AMOLED 4D Curve+
|6.77-inch AMOLED
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 144Hz
|Up to 144Hz
|Peak Brightness
|6,500nits
|4,500nits
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400
|RAM
|Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
|Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
|Operating System
|Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15)
|Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15)
|Cooling System
|7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC
|7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC
|Rear Camera
|50MP Sony IMX896 (with OIS) + 8MP ultrawide
|50MP AI primary + 8MP wide
|Front Camera
|50MP
|16MP AI
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|7,000mAh
|Charging
|80W
|80W
|Reverse Charging and bypass charging
|10W, Yes
|10W, Yes
|Connectivity
|5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C
|5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C
|Water/Dust Resistance
|IP65 and IP66
|IP65 and IP66
|Security
|In-display optical fingerprint sensor
|In-display optical fingerprint sensor
|Thickness
|7.68mm
|7.58mm
|Weight
|187g
|185g
