Realme P4 Pro, P4 launch in India with 7,000mAh battery starting at Rs 18,499

Realme P4 and P4 Pro: India price and availability

Realme has officially launched its new P4 series smartphones in India. The series includes two models: the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme P4. Both smartphones feature a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The P4 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, while the Pro model comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Here are all the details you need to know about these new devices.

Realme P4 Pro

The Realme P4 Pro is available in three variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

It comes in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colours. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 27 at 12 PM. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.

Realme P4

The Realme P4 also comes in three variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499

It is available in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colours. The smartphone will be available for a limited Early Bird Sale from 6 PM to 10 PM on August 20. The official sale will begin on August 25 at 12 PM. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

Both models in the Realme P4 5G series will be available for purchase through the Realme India website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.

Realme P4 and P4 Pro: Specifications

Feature Realme P4 Pro 5G Realme P4 5G Display 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080x2800 pixels) AMOLED 4D Curve+ 6.77-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Up to 144Hz Peak Brightness 6,500nits 4,500nits Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR4X Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Operating System Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15) Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15) Cooling System 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX896 (with OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 50MP AI primary + 8MP wide Front Camera 50MP 16MP AI Battery 7,000mAh 7,000mAh Charging 80W 80W Reverse Charging and bypass charging 10W, Yes 10W, Yes Connectivity 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C Water/Dust Resistance IP65 and IP66 IP65 and IP66 Security In-display optical fingerprint sensor In-display optical fingerprint sensor Thickness 7.68mm 7.58mm Weight 187g 185g

