Facebook, Instagram creators get AI audio translations and lip-syncing for global audience AI audio translation features will help creators reach a wider audience globally. Creators will also be able to track the performance of their Reels in different languages.

New Delhi:

Meta is rolling out a new AI-powered feature that will help creators reach audiences who do not speak their native language. This new voice-dubbing tool uses generative AI to translate a creator's voice and even offers an optional lip-syncing feature. The tool is currently available for Reels on both Facebook and Instagram.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg first showcased this feature at Meta Connect 2024, and it is now available globally. Currently, the tool can translate from English to Spanish and vice versa, but the company has promised to add more languages soon. The feature is restricted to Facebook creators with more than 1,000 followers, while all public Instagram accounts can use it.

AI audio translation tool

The tool generates audio tracks that match the creator's tone. Users also have the option to make the AI-generated voice match their lip movements.

To use the feature, creators should select the "Translate your voice with Meta AI" option before publishing a Reel.

This is also where you can choose to enable lip-syncing.

An option to review the AI-translated version is available before publishing.

Viewers will see a pop-up on the video noting that it is an AI translation.

Viewers have the option to choose whether they want language translations. To do this, they can go to the settings menu by clicking on the three dots and selecting "Don't translate" in the audio and language section. Meta advises creators to not cover their mouths and to avoid excessive background music for the best results. The tool can work for two speakers, but it's recommended to avoid overlapping speech to ensure better performance.

Creators will also have access to a performance tracker to see how well their content is performing in different languages.

This technology is not new; YouTube rolled out a similar feature last year.

