Warning: Don't make this phone charging mistake during the rain to avoid hazard

A small mistake while charging your smartphone can be very dangerous. This is especially true during the rainy season, when there is a lot of moisture in the air. If the charging port gets wet and you're not careful, it could cause a short circuit in your phone, which could damage the motherboard and lead to a costly repair. That's why it's important to be cautious when charging your phone in the rain.

Most modern phones come with a waterproof or splash-proof IP rating, so you don't need to panic if the phone gets a little wet. However, water in the charging port can still cause damage. While high-end, flagship phones are less likely to be affected, mid-range and budget phones with lower IP ratings are more vulnerable to this kind of damage.

Key things to remember

Before charging your phone, make sure the charging port is completely dry. Any moisture could cause a short circuit in the phone or even the charger itself, which could lead to a fire.

If you get caught in the rain and your phone gets wet, be sure to dry it thoroughly before you plug it in.

Always check the charger's USB port as well. It can also get wet and become damaged.

Inspect the electrical outlet you're using. These can also be affected by moisture in the rainy season and cause a short circuit.

Newer premium phones, like the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S series, and iPhones, will often alert you with a notification if the charging port is wet. The latest Android 16 on Google Pixel phones automatically disables the USB port when moisture is detected, and you won't be able to use it again until the phone is dry.

